29,199 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 121,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

