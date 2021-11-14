$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

NYSE CNMD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. CONMED has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 5.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

