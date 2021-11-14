27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$21.50

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
27221 has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.
About 27221 (LGO.V)
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for 27221 (LGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 27221 (LGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.