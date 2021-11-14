$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report $23.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,888 shares of company stock worth $6,451,558 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 143,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

