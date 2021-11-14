20,000 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DIBS. Barclays upped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.