$20.78 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $20.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.08 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $77.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.98 billion to $79.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.97 billion to $73.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,544. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

