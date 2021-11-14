$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

