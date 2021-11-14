$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.34. OneMain posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 1,102,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

