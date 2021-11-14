1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $33.44 million and $49,931.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

