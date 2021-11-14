1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,217,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.