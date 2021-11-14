1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 48,371 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.