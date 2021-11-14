1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 16,241 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

