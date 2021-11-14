1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.39 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9,886.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.