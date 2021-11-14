1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.60 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RADI stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.