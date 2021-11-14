1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372,895 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $82,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $83,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $86,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.