1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,591 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.