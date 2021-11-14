17,257 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ITHAX Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 14.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $276,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

