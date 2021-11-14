1,683 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

