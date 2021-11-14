15,060 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFDRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $742,000.

OTCMKTS:PFDRU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

