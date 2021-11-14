$149.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post sales of $149.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $583.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $623.49 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 244,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.