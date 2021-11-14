14,896 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

