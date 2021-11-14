14,493 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

