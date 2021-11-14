$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $14.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 391,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

