$125.73 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $125.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $488.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $495.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $516.73 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $526.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 60,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,426. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

