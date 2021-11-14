12,009 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.93. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

