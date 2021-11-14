$11.19 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $21.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.95 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

