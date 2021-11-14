101,565 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $334.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total transaction of $11,961,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

