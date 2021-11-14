$1.87 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,719,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,172,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

