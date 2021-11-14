$1.01 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. 3,393,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.