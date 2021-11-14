$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MOFG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 12,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.