$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

ADC stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

