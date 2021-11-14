$0.83 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

