-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 793,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

