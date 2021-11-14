-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

