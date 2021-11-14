-$0.43 EPS Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 148.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.