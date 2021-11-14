-$0.43 EPS Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 148.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

