-$0.42 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

