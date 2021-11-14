$0.41 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 444,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.