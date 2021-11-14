$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. 1,422,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

