-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

