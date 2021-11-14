$0.24 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

RUTH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 241,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,798. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.