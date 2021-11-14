$0.19 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ProAssurance by 21.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 151,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,178. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

