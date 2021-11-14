$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

