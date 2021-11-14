$0.12 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

