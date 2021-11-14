$0.12 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.
Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.