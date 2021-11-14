$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.