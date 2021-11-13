Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

ZNGA opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

