Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Zymeworks stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 760,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

