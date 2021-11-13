Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $288.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $292.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,899 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

