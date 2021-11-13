Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

