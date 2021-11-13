Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $781,500.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.