Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $282,899.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $282,899.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

